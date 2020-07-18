Updated Card For WWE’s “The Horror Show At Extreme Rules”

Following this week’s WWE SmackDown broadcast, the following matches are confirmed for this Sunday night’s “The Horror Show at Extreme Rules” pay-per-view event:

WWE Championship Match:

Drew McIntyre vs. Dolph Ziggler

Wyatt Swamp Fight:

Braun Strowman vs. Bray Wyatt

RAW Women’s Championship Match:

Asuka vs. Sasha Banks

SmackDown Women’s Championship Match:

Bayley vs. Nikki Cross

WWE United States Championship Match:

Apollo Crews vs. MVP

Eye For an Eye Match:

Seth Rollins vs. Rey Mysterio

WWE’s “The Horror Show at Extreme Rules” takes place Sunday night and will air on the WWE Network.