Updated Card For WWE’s “The Horror Show At Extreme Rules”

Following this week’s WWE SmackDown broadcast, the following matches are confirmed for this Sunday night’s “The Horror Show at Extreme Rules” pay-per-view event:
WWE Championship Match:
Drew McIntyre vs. Dolph Ziggler
Wyatt Swamp Fight:
Braun Strowman vs. Bray Wyatt
RAW Women’s Championship Match:
Asuka vs. Sasha Banks
SmackDown Women’s Championship Match:
Bayley vs. Nikki Cross
WWE United States Championship Match:
Apollo Crews vs. MVP
Eye For an Eye Match:
Seth Rollins vs. Rey Mysterio
WWE’s “The Horror Show at Extreme Rules” takes place Sunday night and will air on the WWE Network.