Updated Favorites And Betting Odds For AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door PPV 2026

All Elite Wrestling (AEW) is set to host its 2026 AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door pay-per-view (PPV) this Sunday, June 28, at the SAP Center in San Jose, California.

Updated betting odds have been released for six key matches, which include the AEW Women’s World Championship Match, the AEW World Tag Team Championship Match, the AEW Continental Championship Match, the Owen Hart Foundation Men’s Tournament Finals Match, a significant singles match, and a Steel Cage Match.

Thekla is heavily favored to defeat Starlight Kid and retain her AEW Women’s World Title. Cage and Cope are also favored to defend their AEW World Tag Team Championship against The Dogs, while Jon Moxley is expected to retain his AEW Continental Championship against Bandido.

In the Owen Hart Foundation Men’s Tournament Finals Match, Will Ospreay is heavily favored to win against Swerve Strickland. In the singles match, Kenny Omega is favored to beat Zack Sabre Jr. Finally, in the Steel Cage Match, Team Mark Briscoe is heavily favored to defeat Team MJF.

You can check out the updated betting odds below, courtesy of BetOnline:

AEW Women’s World Championship Match

Triangle of Madness’ “The Toxic Spider” Thekla (c) -1500 vs. Starlight Kid +600

AEW World Tag Team Championship Match

Cage & Cope (Christian Cage and “The Rated R Superstar” Adam Copeland) (c) -3000 vs. The Dogs (David Finlay and Clark Connors) +900

AEW Continental Championship Match

The Death Riders’ Jon Moxley (c) -1500 vs. ROH World Champion Bandido +600

Owen Hart Foundation Men’s Tournament Finals Match

“The Aerial Assassin” Will Ospreay -2500 vs. Swerve Strickland +800

Singles Match

“The Best Bout Machine” Kenny Omega -1500 vs. Zack Sabre Jr. +600

Steel Cage Match

Team Mark Briscoe (The Conglomeration’s Mark Briscoe and AEW World Trios Champions “Freshly Squeezed” Orange Cassidy, Roderick Strong and Kyle O’Reilly, AEW International Champion “The Alpha” Konosuke Takeshita and Darby Allin) -1000 vs. Team MJF (AEW World Champion MJF and Don Callis Family’s AEW TNT Champion “The Jet” Kevin Knight, “The Protostar” Kyle Fletcher, Jake Doyle, “The Rainmaker” Kazuchika Okada and Andrade El Ídolo) +550