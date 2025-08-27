Updated Favorites And Betting Odds For WWE Clash In Paris PLE

WWE is set to host its Clash in Paris premium live event (PLE) this Sunday, August 31, at the Paris La Défense Arena in Nanterre, France.

Updated betting odds have been released for five key matches: the WWE World Heavyweight Championship Fatal 4-Way Match, the Women’s Intercontinental Championship Match, and three significant singles matches.

Seth “Freakin” Rollins is favored to win the Fatal 4-Way Match and retain his World Heavyweight Title, while “The Man” Becky Lynch is also favored to defeat Nikki Bella and keep her Women’s Intercontinental Title.

In the three singles matches, “The OTC1” Roman Reigns is favored to defeat “The Tribal Thief,” “Big” Bronson Reed; 17-time World Champion John Cena is favored to defeat “The Maverick,” Logan Paul; and “The Bulgarian Brute,” Rusev, is favored to defeat “The Celtic Warrior,” Sheamus.

WWE World Heavyweight Championship Fatal 4-Way Match

The Vision’s Seth “Freakin” Rollins (c) -3000 (1/30) vs. “The Mega Star” LA Knight +600 (6/1) vs. “The Best In The World” CM Punk +900 (9/1) vs. “Main Event” Jey Uso +1000 (10/1)

Note: Odds give Rollins a 96.8% likelihood of retaining the belt.

WWE Women’s Intercontinental Championship Match

“The Man” Becky Lynch (c) -300 (1/3) vs. WWE Hall of Famer Nikki Bella +200 (2/1)

Note: Odds give Lynch a 75% likelihood of retaining the belt.

Singles Match

“The OTC1” Roman Reigns -2000 (1/20) vs. The Vision’s “The Tribal Thief” “Big” Bronson Reed +700 (7/1)

Note: Odds give Reigns a 95.2% likelihood of winning the match.

Singles Match

17-time World Champion John Cena -700 (1/7) vs. “The Maverick” Logan Paul +400 (4/1)

Note: Odds give Reigns an 87.5% likelihood of winning the match.

Singles Match

“The Bulgarian Brute” Rusev -400 (1/4) vs. “The Celtic Warrior” Sheamus +250 (5/2)

Note: Odds give Reigns an 80% likelihood of winning the match.