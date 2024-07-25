Updated Favorites And Betting Odds For WWE SummerSlam

WWE will be holding their 2024 SummerSlam Premium Live Event on Saturday, August 3 from the Cleveland Browns Stadium in Cleveland, Ohio, with World Heavyweight Champion The Judgment Day’s “El Campeon” Damian Priest defending his title against Imperium’s 2024 King of the Ring winner “The Ring General” GUNTHER and Undisputed WWE Champion “The American Nightmare” Cody Rhodes defending his championship against The Bloodline’s “Head Of The Table” Solo Sikoa.

Updated betting odds for WWE SummerSlam have been revealed, with GUNTHER as the clear favorite to defeat Priest and become the new World Heavyweight Champion and Rhodes as a huge favorite to retain his championship.

Other matchups set to take place on the PLE WWE Women’s Champion Bayley defending her title against 2024 Queen of the Ring “The Irresistible Force” Nia Jax, WWE Women’s World Champion Liv Morgan putting her title on the line against The Judgment Day’s Rhea Ripley, WWE Intercontinental Champion Sami Zayn defending his title against Bron Breakker, WWE United States Champion “The Maverick” Logan Paul defending his title against “The Mega Star” LA Knight and CM Punk facing “The Scottish Warrior” Drew McIntyre in a singles match.

You can check out the updated betting odds below, courtesy of BetOnline:

WWE World Heavyweight Championship Match:

– The Judgment Day’s “El Campeon” Damian Priest (c) +500 (5/1) vs. “The Ring General” GUNTHER -900 (1/9)

Undisputed WWE Championship Match:

– “The American Nightmare” Cody Rhodes (c) -5000 (1/50) vs. The Bloodline’s “Head Of The Table” Solo Sikoa +1200 (12/1)

WWE Women’s World Championship Match:

– Liv Morgan (c) -500 (1/5) vs. The Judgment Day’s Rhea Ripley +300 (3/1)

WWE Women’s Championship Match:

– Bayley (c) -120 (5/6) vs. “The Irresistible Force” Nia Jax -120 (5/6)

WWE Intercontinental Championship Match:

– Sami Zayn (c) +900 (9/1) vs. Bron Breakker -3000 (1/30)

WWE United States Championship Match:

– “The Maverick” Logan Paul (c) +160 (8/5) vs. “The Mega Star” LA Knight -210 (10/21)

Singles Match:

– CM Punk +170 (17/10) vs. “The Scottish Warrior” Drew McIntyre -250 (2/5)