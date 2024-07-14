Updated Line-Up For Monday’s Episode Of WWE RAW

WWE RAW General Manager Adam Pearce has made a significant addition to Monday night’s episode of RAW, adding two thrilling matches to the line-up.

Intercontinental Champion Sami Zayn will defend his title against “The Mad Dragon” Ilja Dragunov and “The Celtic Warrior” Sheamus will face “Big” Bronson Reed in a singles match.

Previously announced for the show are 2024 WWE King of the Ring winner “The Ring General” GUNTHER and World Heavyweight Champion “El Campeon” Damian Priest going face-to-face, “The Scottish Warrior” Drew McIntyre making his return and Rhea Ripley kicking off the show.

Don’t miss out on the action! Be sure to join us here every Monday night at 8/7c for our live WWE Raw results coverage.