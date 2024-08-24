Updated Line-Up For Monday’s WWE RAW, New Segments Added

WWE has announced two new additions to this Monday’s WWE Raw program.

This is the go-home edition of Raw from Germany for next Saturday’s Bash at Berlin PLE. WWE has already revealed several matches for the event, including Bronson Reed vs. Braun Strowman.

Uncle Howdy, aka Bo Dallas, makes his ring debut against Chad Gable in a singles bout. Finally, the WWE Intercontinental Title Number One Contenders Tournament starts.

WWE announced today on its website that Randy Orton would appear live as he prepares for his World Heavyweight Title match against GUNTHER at Bash in Berlin. He appeared on the show last week, and things turned physical.

We’ll also get an update on Rhea Ripley and Damian Priest’s condition following the Judgment Day attack last week. Ripley and Priest are scheduled to face Women’s World Champion Liv Morgan and Dominik Mysterio in a mixed tag team bout at Bash in Berlin.