Updated Line-Up For Next Week’s AEW Dynamite (4/5/2023) New Title Matches And Segment Revealed

For Wednesday’s AEW Dynamite from Long Island, New York, AEW has announced additional matches as well as a new segment.

World Trios Champions for AEW On Dynamite, Chuck Taylor, Trent Beretta, and AEW International Champion Orange Cassidy will face off against The House of Black in a title defense.

After Taylor and Beretta wrestled Brody King and Malakai Black to a no contest at Rampage to set up the Trios Title match. King powerbombed Taylor through a ringside table, followed by Beretta hitting King with a chair and Black hitting Beretta with a chair to end the match. The House of Black eventually became involved, but not before Cassidy and Buddy Matthews.

On AEW Rampage, it was announced that Sammy Guevara will face Komander on Wednesday night. This follows Guevara’s Rampage victory over Konosuke Takeshita.

Additionally, it was revealed that unbeaten FTW Champion Hook will face off against Ethan Page to continue his feud with The Firm. Matt Hardy assisted Page in signing the match contract on Rampage because Stokely Hathaway wasn’t present, but he winked at the camera to suggest a swerve.

The Acclaimed will also choose whether or not to join The Jericho Appreciation Society on Wednesday’s Dynamite.

The updated match line-up for the April 5 AEW Dynamite from the UBS Arena in Long Island, New York, is below:

* Tony Khan will make an important announcement

* AEW World Trios Champions The House of Black defend against Best Friends and AEW International Champion Orange Cassidy

* FTW Champion Hook defends against Ethan Page

* Komander vs. Sammy Guevara

* The Acclaimed will decide if they want to join The Jericho Appreciation Society

* AEW World Champion MJF will celebrate MJF Day

* We will hear from The Blackpool Combat Club

* Juice Robinson vs. Ricky Starks

* AEW Women’s World Champion Jamie Hayter defends against Riho

* Careers vs. Titles: AEW World Tag Team Champions The Gunns defend against FTR, who must leave AEW if they fail to win the titles