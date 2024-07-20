Updated Line-Up For Next Week’s Episode Of AEW Dynamite

All Elite Wrestling announced a new match and segment for next week’s episode of Dynamite on TBS.

It was announced that “The Glamour” Mariah May will make her debut, and MJF will address the AEW fans.

Previously announced for the show are FTW Champion “The Learning Tree” Chris Jericho defending his title against Minoru Suzuki, with “The Redwood” Big Bill and “The Bounty Hunter” Bryan Keith banned from ringside and ROH World Champion Mark Briscoe and AEW World Champion Swerve Strickland, The Acclaimed (Anthony Bowens and Max Caster) and Darby Allin taking on The Elite (AEW World Tag Team Champions The Young Bucks, AEW Continental Champion “The Rainmaker” Kazuchika Okada and AEW TNT Champion “The Scapegoat” Jack Perry) and “Hangman” Adam Page in a Blood & Guts Match.

