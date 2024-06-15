Updated Line-Up For Next Week’s Episode Of WWE NXT

WWE added one more match to next week’s episode of NXT.
It was announced that a Women’s Triple Threat Tag Team Match will take place on the show between WWE NXT Women’s Champion “The Prodigy” Roxanne Perez and Lola Vice taking on Meta-Four’s Lash Legend and Jakara Jackson and Jacy Jayne and Jazmyn Nyx.
Previously announced for the show is a 25-Man Battle Royal, with the winner challenging reigning WWE NXT Champion Trick Williams for his championship at Heatwave and Kelani Jordan defending her newly-won WWE NXT Women’s North American Championship against The O.C.’s Michin.
