Updated Line-Up For Next Week’s Episode Of WWE NXT On The CW

Tuesday night’s CW debut episode of WWE NXT saw Fatal Influence (Jacy Jayne, Fallon Henley, and Jazmyn Nyx) call out WWE NXT Women’s North American Champion Kelani Jordan, who was on commentary for their tag team match on the show. Jordan then grabbed a microphone and said she knew this would happen. WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions Bianca Belair and Jade Cargill made their way down to the ring to assist Jordan and lay waste to Fatal Influence.

It was then made official moments later that Jade Cargill, Bianca Belair and Kelani Jordan will face Fatal Influence in a 6-Woman Tag Team Match on next week’s episode of NXT on the CW from St. Louis, Missouri.