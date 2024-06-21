Updated Line-Up For This Week’s Episode Of AEW Collision

All Elite Wrestling announced one more match for this week’s episode of Collision on TNT.

It was announced that The Patriarchy (Christian Cage, Killswitch and Nick Wayne) will battle The Iron Savages (Boulder, Bronson and Jacked Jameson) in a trios match.

Previously announced for the show are AEW International Champion “The Aerial Assassin” Will Ospreay defending his title against “The Machine” Brian Cage, AEW Continental Champion “The Rainmaker” Kazuchika Okada taking on Ultimo Guerrero in an AEW Continental Championship Eliminator Match, Samoa Joe, HOOK and Katsuyori Shibata battling The Premier Athletes (Tony Nese, Ariya Daivari and Josh Woods) in a trios match and FTW Champion “The Learning Tree” Chris Jericho and Big Bill facing Private Party (Isiah Kassidy and Marq Quen) in a tag team match.

