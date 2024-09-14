Updated Line-Up For This Week’s Episode Of AEW Collision

All Elite Wrestling announced six new matches for this week’s episode of Collision on TNT.

It was announced that The Elite’s AEW TNT Champion “The Scapegoat” Jack Perry will defend his title against interim EVP “The Fallen Angel” Christopher Daniels, The Conglomeration (ROH World Champion Mark Briscoe and Kyle O’Reilly) and Hologram will face The Beast Mortos and The Premier Athletes (Tony Nese and Ariya Daivari) in a trios match, ROH World Trios Champion Blackpool Combat Club’s Wheeler Yuta will take on Anthony Henry in a singles match, Robyn Renegade will battle Queen Aminata in singles action, Komander and Private Party (Zay and Quen) will be in trios action and Bang Bang Gang (Juice Robinson, Austin Gunn and Colten Gunn) will go up against Cage of Agony (“The Machine” Bryan Cage, Toa Liona and Bishop Kaun) in a trios match.

Previously announced for the show are FTR (Cash Wheeler and Dax Harwood) going up against Grizzled Young Veterans (James Drake and Zack Gibson) in a tag team match and Yuka Sakazaki taking on “The Professor” Serena Deeb in a singles match.

