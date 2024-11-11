Updated Line-Up For This Week’s Episode Of WWE NXT On The CW

WWE announced one more match for this week’s episode of NXT on The CW.

Stephanie Vaquer and “The Beatiful Madness” Giulia will take on Meta-Four (Lash Legend and Jakara Jackson) in a tag team match.

Previously announced for the show are The D’Angelo Family’s Adriana Rizzo facing Nikkita Lyons in a singles match, Fatal Influence’s NXT Women’s North American Champin Fallon Henley defending her title against Kelani Jordan, Sol Ruca battling Cora Jade in a Women’s Iron Survivor Qualifying Match, Wes Lee going up against Cedric Alexander in a Men’s Iron Survivor Qualifying Match and NXT General Manager Ava addressing the entire NXT tag team division.

