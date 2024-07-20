Updated Line-Ups For WWE’s Japan Tour Next Week

WWE is set to hold three live events in Japan next week from Thursday, July 25th to Saturday, July 27th and PWInsider.com has revealed the updated line-ups for all three shows.

Below are the line-ups for WWE’s Japan tour:

Thursday, July 25th – Osaka

* WWE Championship Match: Cody Rhodes vs. Shinsuke Nakamura vs. AJ Styles:

* World Heavyweight Championship Match: Damian Priest vs. Jey Uso

* Bianca Belair, Jade Cargill and Meiko Satomura vs. Iyo Sky, Kairi Sane and Dakota Kai

Also scheduled: Rey Mysterio, Liv Morgan, Bayley, Gunther, Sami Zayn, The Bloodline, Finn Balor & JD McDonagh, LA Knight, Kevin Owens and more

Friday, July 26th – Tokyo

* WWE Championship Match: Cody Rhodes vs. AJ Styles

* World Heavyweight Championship Match: Damian Priest vs. Jey Uso

* Bianca Belair, Jade Cargill and Meiko Satomura vs. Iyo Sky, Kairi Sane and Dakota Kai

* Shinsuke Nakamura vs. LA Knight

Also scheduled: Rey Mysterio, Liv Morgan, Bayley Gunther, Sami Zayn, The Bloodline, Finn Balor & JD McDonagh, LA Knight, Kevin Owens and more

Saturday, July 27th – Tokyo

* WWE Championship Match: Cody Rhodes vs. LA Knight vs. Shinsuke Nakamura vs. AJ Styles

* World Heavyweight Championship Match: Damian Priest vs. Rey Mysterio

* Bianca Belair, Jade Cargill and Meiko Satomura vs. Iyo Sky, Kairi Sane and Dakota Kai

Also scheduled: Jey Uso, Liv Morgan, Bayley, Gunther, Sami Zayn, The Bloodline, Finn Balor & JD McDonagh, Kevin Owens and more