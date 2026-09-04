Updated Lineup For AAA TripleMania 34

AAA has announced the updated card for its TripleMania 34 premium live event (PLE), which is scheduled for next weekend.

On Night One of the PLE, WWE star “The Prodigy” Roxanne Perez from The Judgment Day, WWE’s “The Lowkey Legend” Nattie, Faby Apache, and AAA World Mixed Tag Team Champion La Hiedra will compete in a Fatal 4-Way Match for the AAA Reina de Reinas Championship #1 Contender spot, which is also tied to AAA/NXT’s When Worlds Collide event.

Also on Night One, the AAA World Trios Champions, Psycho Circus (comprised of Dave the Clown, Murder Clown, and Panic Clown), will defend their titles against Los Perros del Mal (Daga, Angel, and Berto). Additionally, WWE and AAA Hall of Famer Rey Mysterio will face “The Nigerian Giant” Omos in a singles match. This match comes with a stipulation: if Omos wins, his AAA suspension will be lifted; however, if Mysterio wins, Omos will be banned from AAA forever.

For Night Two of the PLE, Reina de Reinas Champion Flammer is set to defend her title against La Catalina. In addition, AAA World Cruiserweight Champion Rey Fenix will defend his title in a Fatal 4-Way Match against Jack Cartwheel, Nathan Frazer from Fraxiom, and Mini Vikingo.

Night Two will also feature a title defense by The Judgment Day’s AAA Mega Champion, “Dirty” Dominik Mysterio, who will face El Grande Americano. A Copa Bardahl Match is also on the agenda, though participants have yet to be announced and the specific date has not been confirmed.

Furthermore, El Carnicero will face Psycho Clown in a Street Fight, but the date for this match has not yet been announced.

AAA TripleMania 34 is scheduled to take place on Friday, September 11th, at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada, and on Sunday, September 13th, at Arena CDMX in Mexico City, Mexico.