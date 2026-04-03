Updated Lineup For AEW Dynasty 2026

AEW has announced the updated lineup for the 2026 Dynasty Pay-Per-View (PPV), set to take place this month.

AEW Continental Champion Jon Moxley of the Death Riders will defend his title against “The Aerial Assassin” Will Ospreay. The AEW Women’s World Champion, “The Toxic Spider” Thekla from Triangle of Madness, will defend her title against Jamie Hayter of The Brawling Birds. Additionally, Alex Windsor from The Brawling Birds will face “The Problem” Marina Shafir from the Death Riders in a singles match on the Dynasty Zero Hour pre-show.

Previously announced matches include Darby Allin taking on Andrade El Idolo from the Don Callis Family in a singles match, and AEW World Champion MJF defending his title against “The Best Bout Machine” Kenny Omega.

Also, AEW World Tag Team Champions FTR, consisting of Cash Wheeler and Dax “The Axe” Harwood, will defend their titles against the duo of Cage & Cope, featuring Christian Cage and “The Rated R Superstar” Adam Copeland.

AEW Dynasty 2026 will take place on Sunday, April 12th, at the Rogers Arena in Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada. The event will stream live on PPV, HBO Max at a discounted price, DAZN, and other platforms.

#AEWDynasty

8e/5p, HBO Max PPV

Sunday 4/12 AEW Continental Title@JonMoxley vs @WillOspreay Moxley took Ospreay out for half a year, + since returning at #AEWRevolution, the Billy Goat has wanted nothing more than getting his hands on Moxley 1-on-1 Mox vs Ospreay, SUNDAY 4/12! pic.twitter.com/DgQJx1wEmA — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) April 3, 2026

#AEWDynasty

8e/5p, HBO Max PPV

Next Sunday 4/12 AEW Women's World Title@Toxic_Thekla vs @jmehytr Thekla debuted in AEW by taking Hayter out.

Now after Jamie scored the win over the Triangle of Madness on Dynamite, she escalates her rivalry vs Thekla: for the title NEXT SUNDAY! pic.twitter.com/7LcsgiBYW3 — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) April 3, 2026