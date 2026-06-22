Updated Lineup For AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door 2026

All Elite Wrestling has announced the updated lineup for the 2026 AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door pay-per-view (PPV), scheduled for this weekend.

In the Owen Hart Foundation Women’s Tournament Finals Match, “The CEO” Mercedes Moné will face Maya World. The Young Bucks (Matt Jackson and Nick Jackson) are set to compete against CMLL’s Sky Team (Máscara Dorada and Místico) and NJPW’s Unbound Co. (Shingo Takagi and Titán) in a three-way match.

Additionally, IWGP Global Heavyweight Champion Shota Umino will defend his title against “The Bastard” PAC from The Death Riders.

On the AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door Buy In pre-show, AEW Women’s World Tag Team Champions Divine Dominion, consisting of “The Megasus” Megan Bayne and Lena Kross, will defend their titles against “La Mera Mera” Thunder Rosa and Olympia.

Previously announced for the event, The Death Riders’ AEW Continental Champion Jon Moxley will defend his title against ROH World Champion Bandido. Moreover, AEW World Tag Team Champions Cage & Cope (Christian Cage and “The Rated R Superstar” Adam Copeland) will put their titles on the line against The Dogs (David Finlay and Clark Connors). The Triangle of Madness’ AEW Women’s World Champion, “The Toxic Spider” Thekla, will also defend her title against STARDOM’s Starlight Kid.

In a major 12-man Steel Cage Tag Team Match, AEW World Champion MJF, along with the Don Callis Family (AEW TNT Champion “The Jet” Kevin Knight, “The Protostar” Kyle Fletcher, Jake Doyle, “The Rainmaker” Kazuchika Okada, and Andrade El Idolo), will take on The Conglomeration (Mark Briscoe and AEW World Trios Champions Kyle O’Reilly, Roderick Strong, and “Freshly Squeezed” Orange Cassidy), along with Darby Allin and AEW International Champion Konosuke Takeshita.

Furthermore, Swerve Strickland will compete against “The Aerial Assassin” Will Ospreay in the Owen Hart Foundation Men’s Tournament Final Match. Lastly, “The Best Bout Machine” Kenny Omega will face TMDK’s Zack Sabre Jr. in a singles match.

The AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door 2026 will take place on Sunday, June 28th, at the SAP Center in San Jose, California.