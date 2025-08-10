Updated Lineup For Monday’s Episode Of WWE RAW On Netflix

Following Friday night’s post-WWE SummerSlam episode of SmackDown, the company has announced an updated lineup for next week’s episode of Monday Night RAW, which will air on Netflix.

“The Best in the World,” CM Punk, will open the show and discuss his recent victory at SummerSlam, where he defeated GUNTHER to become the WWE World Heavyweight Champion.

However, his reign was cut short when Seth “Freakin” Rollins revealed that he was faking an injury, leading Rollins to cash in his Money in the Bank briefcase and end Punk’s title reign in just five minutes.

Also scheduled for the show are Sami Zayn facing “The Bulgarian Brute” Rusev in a singles match and WWE Women’s Intercontinental Champion “The Man” Becky Lynch taking on Alpha Academy’s Maxxine Dupri in a non-title match.

Additionally, WWE Women’s World Champion Naomi will defend her title against IYO SKY.

Join us every Monday night at 8/7c for live coverage of WWE RAW results.