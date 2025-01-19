Updated Lineup For Next Week’s Episode Of AEW Dynamite (1/22/2025)

All Elite Wrestling announced three more matches and another segment for next week’s episode of Dynamite on TBS and Max.

AEW World Tag Team Champions Private Party (Zay and Quen) will defend their titles against The Hurt Syndicate (“The All Mighty” Bobby Lashley and “The Standard of Excellence” Shelton Benjamin), Julia Hart will face Jamie Hayter in a singles match, Samoa Joe will take on The Patriarchy’s Nick Wayne in singles action and “The Best Bout Machine” Kenny Omega and “The Aerial Assassin” Will Ospreay will have a face-to-face.

Previously announced for the show is “The Rated R Superstar” Cope battling The Death Riders’ AEW World Trios Champion “The Bastard” PAC in a singles match.

