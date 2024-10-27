Updated Lineup For Next Week’s Episode Of AEW Dynamite

All Elite Wrestling announced two new segments for next week’s Fright Night episode of Dynamite on TBS.

The Conglomeration’s “Freshly Squeezed” Orange Cassidy will make an appearance live and “Hangman” Adam Page will address the AEW fans.

Previously announced for the show are AEW World Tag Team Champions The Young Bucks (Matthew Jackson and Nicholas Jackson) defending their titles against Private Party (Zay and Quen) and if Private Party loses, their team will split, Adam Cole facing House of Black’s Buddy Matthews in a singles match, Kris Statlander taking on “The Brickhouse” Kamille in singles action and Shelton Benjamin battling Swerve Strickland in a one-on-one match.

