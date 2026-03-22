Updated Lineup For Next Week’s Episode Of AEW Dynamite (3/25/2026)

All Elite Wrestling has announced the updated lineup for next week’s episode of Dynamite, scheduled to take place at the Roy Wilkins Auditorium in St. Paul, Minnesota.

Dynamite will air at its regular time of 8 PM ET on TBS and HBO Max.

In an exciting singles match, Darby Allin will face LFI’s “El Toro Blanco,” RUSH. Additionally, “The Toxic Spider,” Thekla, the AEW Women’s World Champion, will defend her title against Mina Shirakawa.

Previously announced for the show is “The Best Bout Machine,” Kenny Omega, who will take on Swerve Strickland in a match where Omega’s EVP status will be on the line against Strickland’s AEW World Title contendership. Also, AEW World Champion MJF will be making his return to the ring.

Join us every Wednesday night at 8 PM Eastern / 7 PM Central for live coverage of AEW Dynamite results.

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THIS WEDNESDAY, 3/25!@RUSHToroBlanco vs @DarbyAllin Darby has set his sights on the AEW World Title, but first on Dynamite, he'll fight another one of wrestling’s most unpredictable men: raging bull RUSH, THIS WEDNESDAY NIGHT! pic.twitter.com/ChZ7QXbjec — Tony Khan (@TonyKhan) March 22, 2026