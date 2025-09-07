Updated Lineup For Next Week’s Episode Of WWE NXT (9/9/2025)

WWE has announced an updated lineup for next week’s episode of NXT on the CW.

The WWE NXT Tag Team Champions, DarkState (Dion Lennox and Osiris Griffin), will defend their titles against Hank & Tank (Hank Walker and Tank Ledger).

Additionally, TNA World Champion Trick Williams will call out #DIY, consisting of Johnny Gargano and Tommaso Ciampa.

Previously announced matches include WWE NXT North American Champion “All Ego” Ethan Page taking on Tavion Heights in a Flag Match.

There will also be a WWE Women’s Tag Team Championship #1 Contender’s Triple Threat Elimination Match featuring Fallon Henley and Jazmyn Nyx (collectively known as Fatal Influence), Izzi Dame and Tatum Paxley (representing The Culling), and ZARIA and Sol Ruca (current WWE NXT Women’s North American Champion and WWE Women’s Speed Champion, collectively known as ZaRuca).

Furthermore, AAA’s Faby Apache will face Lainey Reid in a First Round Match of the WWE NXT Women’s Speed Championship #1 Contender’s Tournament.

Finally, “The Young OG” Je’Von Evans will go up against Josh Briggs in a singles match.

Join us every Tuesday night at 8/7c for live updates and coverage of WWE NXT results.