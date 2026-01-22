Updated Lineup For This Week’s Episode Of AEW Collision (1/24/2026)

All Elite Wrestling has announced an updated lineup for this week’s episode of Collision, which will take place at the eSports Stadium in Arlington, Texas.

The show will air on Saturday at 8 PM ET on TNT and HBO Max.

In the main events, Willow Nightingale, the AEW TBS Champion from Babes of Wrath, will defend her title against Julia Hart from Triangle of Madness. “Hangman” Adam Page will face “The Wrestler” Katsuyori Shibata from The Opps in a singles match. Additionally, Don Callis Family, featuring “The Protostar” Kyle Fletcher and “The Alpha” Konosuke Takeshita, will take on Billy Gunn and Austin Gunn in a tag team match.

Furthermore, Andrade El Idolo from Don Callis Family will compete against Magnus in singles action. AEW Women’s World Champion Kris Statlander will battle Isla Dawn in a non-title match, and members of the Don Callis Family, Mark Davis and Jake Doyle, will be in tag team action as well.

In an exciting previously announced matchup, Claudio Castagnoli, the CMLL World Heavyweight Champion from The Death Riders, will defend his title against Roderick Strong from The Conglomeration.

Don’t forget to join us every Saturday night at 8 PM ET for live updates and coverage of the AEW Collision results.