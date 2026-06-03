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Updated Lineup For This Week’s Episode Of TNA iMPACT On AMC

By
James Hetfield
-
TNA iMPACT on AMC
TNA iMPACT on AMC

TNA Wrestling has announced the updated lineup for this week’s episode of its weekly television program, which will air from the Sacramento Memorial Auditorium in Sacramento, California, on AMC and TNA+.

“The World-Class Maniac,” Eric Young, will make an appearance, and AJ Francis will deliver a live performance.

Previously announced matches include The Righteous (Vincent and Dutch) facing The Hardys (Matt Hardy and Jeff Hardy) in a Wicked Garden Match. Additionally, Indi Hartwell, accompanied by TNA Director of Authority Santino Marella, will compete against BirthRight (Arianna Grace and Channing “Stacks” Lorenzo) in a Mixed Tag Team Match. Furthermore, BDE will square off against Eddie Edwards from The System in singles action.

Don’t miss our comprehensive coverage of TNA iMPACT results every Thursday night.

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