Updated Lineup For This Week’s Episode Of WWE NXT (8/19/2025)

WWE has announced an updated lineup for this week’s episode of NXT, which will take place at The Met in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, and will air on CW.

Top TNA Wrestling star Masha Slamovich is set to make an appearance as the special guest referee for the 6-Woman Tag Team Match between Fatal Influence and The Elegance Brand.

Previously announced matches include TNA World Champion Trick Williams facing “The Young OG” Je’Von Evans in a WWE NXT Championship #1 Contender’s Match, Josh Briggs battling Yoshiki Inamura in a Street Fight, and Joe Hendry making an appearance after securing a victory on NXT this past Tuesday night.

In the 6-Woman Tag Team Match, the Fatal Influence trio—which includes WWE NXT Women’s Champion and TNA Knockouts World Champion Jacy Jayne, Fallon Henley, and Jazmyn Nyx—will compete against The Elegance Brand, consisting of TNA Knockouts World Tag Team Champions Ash and Heather By Elegance, along with M By Elegance.

Additionally, there will be a face-to-face meeting between “The Juggernaut” Jordynne Grace and “The Glamour” Blake Monroe.

WWE NXT North American Champion “All Ego” Ethan Page and Chelsea Green are also pursuing a peace treaty with Tavion Heights and WWE LFG season one winner Tyra Mae Steele.

Moreover, WWE LFG season one winner Jasper Troy will face Ricky Saints in a singles match.

