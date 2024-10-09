Updated Lineup For This Week’s Post-WWE Bad Blood Episode Of SmackDown

It was made official during a backstage segment on Tuesday night’s episode of WWE NXT on the CW that WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions Bianca Belair and Jade Cargill will defend their titles against NXT stars Meta-Four (Lash Legend and Jakara Jackson) this coming Friday on SmackDown.

Previously announced for the show are “The OTC” Roman Reigns addressing the fans about the events of Saturday’s WWE Bad Blood PLE, where Jimmy Uso returned and The Rock came out to confront him and Cody Rhodes, General Manager Nick Aldis’ meeting with Carmelo Hayes and “The American Nightmare” Cody Rhodes addressing Kevin Owens attacking him in the parking lot after Saturday’s PLE.

