Updated Lineup For Tonight’s AEW Dynamite: New Title Match Announced

A House Rules match has been announced for tonight’s AEW Dynamite.

Ahead of the weekly two-hour AEW on TBS show, Tony Khan has confirmed the addition of Julia Hart vs. Emi Sakura in a House Rules match for the AEW TBS Women’s Championship.

Previously announced for tonight’s show is Jon Moxley vs. Jay Lethal, Mark Briscoe vs. Rush and Jay White vs. Swerve Strickland in AEW Continental Classic gold league matches, Christian Cage responds to Adam Copeland’s Dynamite TNT Title match challenge on December 6, plus Bryan Danielson to be special guest commentator and more.

