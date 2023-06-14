Updated Lineup For Week 1 Of “NXT Gold Rush” – New Match, Segment Announced

You can officially pencil in a new segment for next week’s episode of WWE NXT.

During this week’s edition of the weekly two-hour NXT on USA television program, it was announced that Chase University MVP Duke Hudson will be throwing a special Pep Rally for Thea Hail.

The Thea Hail Pep Rally on next week’s show precedes the scheduled title opportunity she has waiting for her the week after, as part two of NXT Gold Rush will see her square off against Tiffany Stratton with the NXT Women’s Championship on-the-line.

Also scheduled for next week’s show is Dana Brooke vs. Cora Jade, Seth “Freakin'” Rollins vs. Bron Breakker for the WWE World Heavyweight Championship, Wes Lee vs. Tyler Bate for the NXT North American Championship with Mustafa Ali as special guest referee, and a three-way bout with Brooks Jensen & Josh Briggs vs. Edris Enofe & Malik Blade vs. Tank Ledger & Hank Walker, with the winning team earning a shot against Gallus for the NXT Tag-Team Championships in week two of NXT Gold Rush.

Make sure to join us here at PWMania.com next Tuesday night for live WWE NXT results coverage from Orlando, FL.