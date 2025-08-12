Updated Lineup For WWE Clash In Paris

Following Monday’s episode of WWE RAW, the company announced an updated lineup for this month’s Clash in Paris Premium Live Event (PLE).

WWE World Heavyweight Champion Seth “Freakin” Rollins will defend his title against “The Best in the World” CM Punk, “The Mega Star” LA Knight, and “Main Event” Jey Uso in a Fatal 4-Way Match.

This match was confirmed by RAW General Manager Adam Pearce after a chaotic main event where Rollins interfered in a tag team bout involving Bron Breakker and Bronson Reed against Knight and Punk, with Uso coming to the aid of Knight and Punk.

After Pearce made the match official, tensions escalated once again when Punk and Knight clashed, leading to Rollins and The Vision leaving all three challengers laid out.

Also previously announced for the event is “The Maverick” Logan Paul facing off against 17-time World Champion John Cena in a singles match.

Additionally, WWE Women’s World Champion Naomi will defend her title against “The Dark Angel” Stephanie Vaquer.

WWE Clash in Paris 2025 is scheduled to take place on Sunday, August 31, at the Paris La Défense Arena in Nanterre, France.

The event will air on Peacock in the U.S. and on Netflix internationally.