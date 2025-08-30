Updated Lineup For WWE Clash In Paris

Following the go-home episode of SmackDown leading up to WWE Clash in Paris, the company has announced an updated lineup for this weekend’s Premium Live Event (PLE).

WWE Tag Team Champions The Wyatt Sicks, consisting of Joe Gacy and Dexter Lumis, will defend their titles against The Street Profits, featuring Montez Ford and Angelo Dawkins.

The event will also include previously announced matches: WWE World Heavyweight Champion Seth “Freakin” Rollins will defend his title in a Fatal 4-Way Match against “The Best in the World” CM Punk, “The Mega Star” LA Knight, and “Main Event” Jey Uso.

Additionally, “The Celtic Warrior” Sheamus will face “The Bulgarian Brute” Rusev in a Good Ol’ Fashioned Donnybrook Match, and “The Tribal Chief” Roman Reigns will battle The Vision’s “Big” Bronson Reed in a singles match.

Moreover, “The Maverick” Logan Paul is set to compete against 17-time World Champion John Cena in another singles match.

WWE Clash in Paris 2025 is scheduled for tomorrow, August 31, at the Paris La Défense Arena in Nanterre, France.

The event will be available on Peacock in the U.S. and on Netflix internationally.