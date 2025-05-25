Updated Lineup For WWE Money In The Bank 2025

Following this weekend’s WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event, WWE has officially announced a major tag team match for the upcoming Money in the Bank 2025 Premium Live Event.

In a blockbuster showdown, “The American Nightmare” Cody Rhodes will team up with World Heavyweight Champion “Main Event” Jey Uso to take on Undisputed WWE Champion John Cena and “The Maverick” Logan Paul.

This match joins an already stacked card. As previously announced, the Women’s Money in the Bank Ladder Match will feature Alexa Bliss, Roxanne Perez, Rhea Ripley, and Giulia, with two more participants yet to be revealed. In the Men’s Money in the Bank Ladder Match, Solo Sikoa and LA Knight are confirmed, alongside four additional competitors still to be determined.

WWE Money in the Bank 2025 is set for Saturday, June 7th, at the Intuit Dome in Los Angeles, California, and will stream live on Peacock in the U.S. and Netflix internationally.