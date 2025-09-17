Updated Lineup For WWE NXT No Mercy

Following Tuesday night’s episode of NXT Homecoming, the company has announced an updated lineup for this month’s NXT No Mercy Premium Live Event (PLE).

WWE NXT North American Champion “All Ego” Ethan Page will defend his title against Tavion Heights.

Also previously announced for the event is WWE NXT Women’s Champion Jacy Jayne, who will defend her title against Lola Vice.

Additionally, WWE NXT Women’s North American Champion and WWE Women’s Speed Champion Sol Ruca will defend her WWE Women’s Speed Championship against either Candice LeRae or Lainey Reid.

Lastly, WWE NXT Champion “The Ruler of NXT” Oba Femi or TNA World Champion Trick Williams will defend the NXT Championship against Ricky Saints.

WWE NXT No Mercy will take place on Saturday, September 27, at the FTL War Memorial in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.