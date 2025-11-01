Updated Lineup For WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event

Following Friday night’s go-home episode of SmackDown for WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event, the company announced an updated card for tonight’s special show.

Undisputed WWE Champion “The American Nightmare” Cody Rhodes will defend his title against “The Scottish Warrior” Drew McIntyre.

The match includes a stipulation that allows the championship to change hands in the event of a disqualification or countout.

This stipulation was added during the main event contract-signing segment, where McIntyre argued that it wasn’t fair for Rhodes to avoid losing the title through underhanded tactics. Rhodes ultimately agreed to add these stipulations.

Also announced for the event is a match featuring “The Best in the World” CM Punk facing “Main Event” Jey Uso for the vacant WWE World Heavyweight Championship.

Additionally, WWE Women’s Champion Tiffany Stratton will defend her title against Jade Cargill.

WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event will take place on Saturday, November 1st, at the Delta Center in Salt Lake City, Utah. The show will air live on Peacock.