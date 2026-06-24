Updated Ticket Sales Revealed For TNA Slammiversary 2026

TNA is scheduled to host its 2026 Slammiversary pay-per-view (PPV) event on Sunday, June 28th, at the Agganis Arena in Boston, Massachusetts. The event will feature Mike Santana defending his TNA World Championship against Nic Nemeth.

Additionally, the popular Ultimate X match will return, with the X-Division Championship on the line. The Hardy Boys will also compete in a multi-team match for the World Tag Team Championship.

According to WrestleTix (via F4WOnline.com), a total of 2,036 tickets have been sold for the event. This represents an increase of 51 tickets since the latest update on June 22nd. Currently, 8 tickets remain on the resale market, with the cheapest priced at $61.90 for standard admission.

The report states that the Agganis Arena has a total of 6,251 seats, but only 2,095 are available for this event. This number may change if additional sections are opened before the event.

Agganis Arena previously hosted Slammiversary in 2013, when 3,800 fans attended to see Sting challenge Bully Ray for the TNA Championship.