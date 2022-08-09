Updated WWE Clash at The Castle Card, New Match Revealed

There will be a big six-woman tag team match at WWE Clash at The Castle.

Bayley, Iyo Sky, and Dakota Kai delivered heel promos in the middle of the ring to kick off Monday night’s WWE RAW. They were interrupted by Alexa Bliss, Asuka, and RAW Women’s Champion Bianca Belair, and as a result of Bayley’s challenge for Clash at The Castle, there was fighting between the two teams.

Bayley, Kai, and Sky will compete against Bliss, Asuka, and Belair in the Cardiff match.

On Saturday, September 3, Principality Stadium in Cardiff, Wales will host the first WWE Clash at The Castle Premium Live Event, which will be broadcast live. Here is the updated announced card:

Undisputed WWE Universal Title Match

Drew McIntyre vs. Roman Reigns (c)

SmackDown Women’s Title Match

Shayna Baszler vs. Liv Morgan (c)

RAW Women’s Champion Bianca Belair, Asuka and Alexa Bliss vs. Bayley, Iyo Sky and Dakota Kai

Here are a few highlights from Monday night’s RAW opener: