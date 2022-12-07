Updated WWE NXT Deadline Line-Up, Names Revealed for Iron Survivor, Main Roster Stars

The first NXT Deadline Premium Live Event will be held this Saturday, December 10, at the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, Florida. The updated card is as follows:

NXT Title Match

Apollo Crews vs. Bron Breakker (c)

NXT Tag Team Titles Match

The New Day vs. Pretty Deadly (c)

Men’s Iron Survivor Challenge Match

Axiom vs. Grayson Waller vs. Joe Gacy vs. Carmelo Hayes vs. JD McDonagh

Winner earns future NXT Title shot.

Women’s Iron Survivor Challenge Match

Zoey Stark vs. Cora Jade vs. Roxanne Perez vs. Kiana James vs. Indi Hartwell

Winner earns future NXT Women’s Title shot.

Isla Dawn vs. Alba Fyre