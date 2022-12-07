Updated WWE NXT Deadline Line-Up, Names Revealed for Iron Survivor, Main Roster Stars

The first NXT Deadline Premium Live Event will be held this Saturday, December 10, at the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, Florida. The updated card is as follows:
NXT Title Match
Apollo Crews vs. Bron Breakker (c)
NXT Tag Team Titles Match
The New Day vs. Pretty Deadly (c)
Men’s Iron Survivor Challenge Match
Axiom vs. Grayson Waller vs. Joe Gacy vs. Carmelo Hayes vs. JD McDonagh
Winner earns future NXT Title shot.
Women’s Iron Survivor Challenge Match
Zoey Stark vs. Cora Jade vs. Roxanne Perez vs. Kiana James vs. Indi Hartwell
Winner earns future NXT Women’s Title shot.
Isla Dawn vs. Alba Fyre