Updated WWE NXT Lineup For Tonight: Late Announcement With New Segment

Ahead of tonight’s episode of WWE NXT on the USA Network, which premieres at 8/7c from the Capitol Wrestling Center in Orlando, Florida, a new segment has been announced for the show.

Following his attack of his longtime friends and tag-team partners, The Rascalz duo of Zachary Wentz and Trey Miguel, on last week’s show, Wes Lee will address his actions tonight.

“After his SHOCKING betrayal of The Rascalz last week at NXT Great American Bash, we will hear from Wes Lee TONIGHT on WWE NXT,” read the announcement released by WWE via X today.

Also scheduled for the August 13 episode of the weekly two-hour prime time Tuesday night NXT on USA program is Oba Femi (c) vs. Otis for the NXT North American Championship, Nathan Frazer & Axiom (c) vs. Chase U (Andre Chase & Ridge Holland) for the NXT Tag-Team Championship, Tony D’Angelo (c) vs. Charlie Dempsey for the NXT Heritage Cup, as well as Eddy Thorpe vs. Lexis King.

Make sure to join us here tonight at 8/7c for live WWE NXT results coverage from Orlando, FL.