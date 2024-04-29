Updated WWE NXT Spring Breakin’ Night 2 Lineup: Another New Match

By
Matt Boone
-

Another new match has been announced for WWE NXT Spring Breakin’ Night 2.

Ahead of tomorrow night’s WWE NXT Spring Breakin’ Night 2 special event from the Capitol Wrestling Center in Orlando, Florida, it has been announced that Shawn Spears will be going one-on-one against Ridge Holland in a new singles match on the show.

WWE NXT Spring Breakin’ Night 2 is scheduled for 8/7c on the USA Network on Tuesday, April 30, 2024. Featured below is the updated lineup for the show.

WWE NXT SPRING BREAKIN’ NIGHT 2 (4/30/2024)

* Oba Femi vs. Ivar (NXT North American Title)
* Super Sonic Duo vs. Authors of Pain (NXT Tag Team Titles)
* Shawn Spears vs. Ridge Holland
* Natalya vs. Lola Vice (NXT Underground)
* Tyson Dupont & Tyriek Igwe vs. The O.C.
* Thea Hail vs. Jacy Jayne
* New WWE NXT World Champion Trick Williams will appear

Make sure to join us here on 4/30 for live WWE NXT Spring Breakin’ Night 2 results coverage from Orlando, FL.

