Updated WWE Royal Rumble Card; New Matches, Cody Rhodes, and More Confirmed

The 2023 WWE Royal Rumble Premium Live Event will be broadcast live from The Alamodome in San Antonio, Texas on Saturday, January 28.
The updated card is as follows:
Live Performance: Hardy performs his “Sold Out” single
30-Man Royal Rumble Match
WWE United States Champion Austin Theory, WWE Intercontinental Champion GUNTHER, WWE NXT Tag Team Champion Kofi Kingston, Ricochet, Seth Rollins, Bobby Lashley, Baron Corbin, Santos Escobar, Rey Mysterio, Cody Rhodes, 20 other competitors TBA
Winner earns a title shot at WrestleMania 39.
30-Woman Royal Rumble Match
Rhea Ripley, Candice LeRae, Liv Morgan, Raquel Rodriguez, 26 other competitors TBA
Winner earns a title shot at WrestleMania 39.
Undisputed WWE Universal Title Match
Kevin Owens vs. Roman Reigns (c)
RAW Women’s Title Match
Alexa Bliss vs. Bianca Belair (c)
Pitch Black Match
Bray Wyatt vs. LA Knight