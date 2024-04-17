Updates On Vince McMahon’s Personal Activities Since Leaving WWE/TKO

The Wall Street Journal reported in January 2024 that Janel Grant, a former WWE employee, had filed a lawsuit against WWE, Vince McMahon, and John Laurinaitis in a Connecticut federal court. McMahon was accused of sex trafficking in the complaint.

NBCNews.com published a report on McMahon’s personal life since leaving WWE/TKO.

Here are the highlights gathered from NBC sources:

* McMahon has reportedly maintained contact with former US President Donald Trump, though a source stated that the two men do not discuss their legal issues and Trump does not offer legal advice. McMahon is also said to remain in contact with Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson and John Cena.

* In March, McMahon reportedly returned to the United States on a private plane from the Turks and Caicos Islands with “seven kittens and a puppy” to be adopted by friends. McMahon was also said to have traveled to Italy recently.

* According to one source, a private driver frequently transports McMahon from his Connecticut home to Manhattan. When in town, McMahon is said to have met with friends at restaurants like Il Tinello East on 46th Street, an old-school Italian establishment. McMahon is also said to get biweekly haircuts from his longtime barber.