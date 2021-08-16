USA Network Contact Addresses Report About WWE NXT Shows Being Taped

As previously noted, WWE is planning to tape more episodes of NXT instead of airing the shows live. WWE is currently scheduled to tape NXT on the Monday and Tuesday following NXT Takeover 36.

Andrew Zarian of the Mat Men Podcast was able to speak with a USA Network contact regarding the report:

Spoke to a contact from USA Network regarding the rumors of NXT going back to a taped show. “A taped show is not what we paid for” https://t.co/AUQOLh6bq1 — Andrew Zarian (@AndrewZarian) August 16, 2021

Mike Johnson of PWInsider.com the following regarding the NXT television production schedule:

“For those who have asked, the current plan is for WWE NXT to return to live episodes on the USA Network on Tuesday 9/14.”