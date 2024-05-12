VCW:How A Rasslin’ Company Was Built

On a brisk Sunday afternoon in February, I found myself in the passenger seat, as George Ross, one of the premier referees on the independent circuit, recounted his work on a card in Michigan the night before. The bleary-eyed road warrior official had just stopped for at a gas station to refuel and grab a coffee to energize himself for his assignments that day, specifically maintaining the order in the winner-take-all steel cage War Games match in just a few hours.

The event that brought such circumstances together was the second anniversary spectacular for Victory Championship Wrestling, an upstart league that was launched by Wes Fetty, known in the squared circle as the gigantic Beastman, in an effort to bring pro wrestling to his hometown of McMechen, West Virginia.

Despite the conflicts that play out in the squared circle between the heroes and villains, the action that entertains the fans in the small town that hosts the dramatic displays of sports entertainment, is very much a team effort from everyone involved. VCW is without a doubt a very blue collar organization that looks to satisfy its audience because accomplishing that goal for the past two years is what allows the project to continue through the revenue of the ticket sales from the loyal fan base that has been built. The buck stops with Fetty, there’s no corporate sponsor to pick up the tab. The caveman in the ring, pays the bills outside of it to produce the show. A good night at the box office gives Fetty a few extra dollars to go toward the budget of his next live event, while he takes the risk that promoters take when they hope the fans will be compelled to purchase a ticket. Thankfully, VCW has shown consistent growth over its existence.



“It’s been an honor and a privilege to help Wes and his amazing staff launching VCW and helping with its growth. I was humbled that Wes asked me for any help I could offer in regards to promotion, creativity, and helping guide an amazingly talented and hungry locker room,” remarked Wilbur Whitlock, a longtime veteran of the tri-state area that is an organizer behind-the-scenes when he’s not battling the villains inside the ring for VCW.



In an almost comical display of comradery, the former Bishop Donahue high school, a building that now serves as a venue for office work to be done for the township, saw an array of unique individuals come together to work toward a common goal of quality professional wrestling that afternoon. Ref George, awake after his caffeinated beverage, diligently steamed the aprons around the ring frame to keep them looking as crisp as possible for the live event presentation. Wes, the wild caveman at showtime, was in promoter mode, as he was laser-focused on the printed line-up that was taped to the wall to double check details before the doors opened for the audience. Fetty’s wife, Anna, a co-owner of the venture, jotted down names on ticket reservations while that night’s steel cage was being constructed around the ring as a “dress rehearsal” of sorts to ensure that not only would it be built efficiently during the live event, but also allowed for the production crew to frame their shots properly for the anticipated mayhem that would unfold that night.

“VCW has been one of the most consistently surprising and entertaining promotions we’ve had the fortune to produce video for. Creating moments that have gone viral,” said Mike Sorg, the director of the Sidekick Media Services group, a Pittsburgh-based production crew that distributes content for several grappling leagues around the tri-state area, while working coast-to-coast on a myriad of outside the ring projects.

As flurries began to swirl, I popped a can tab on an energy drink and put my headset on for commentary sound checks before I would call the action with the rest of the broadcast team, Eamon Paton and Jason Heat, while Missy Sorg, the head organizer of the production team, called cues into a head set for the videographers to find their positions around the previously mentioned steel cage set up.

At the same time, scattered among the hallways of Bishop Donahue were the energetic crowd favorites, the brooding villains, a mad dog persona, an implied cult leader, an Oprah-inspired character, hillbillies, and of course, the caveman all getting prepared for their performances that evening.

There’s no doubt that Victory Championship Wrestling stands out on the independent circuit with a truly unique potpourri of talent on its roster.

“Without a doubt, the VCW roster has become one of the most competitive, creative and hungry I have had the privilege to witness and work with. Each and every event, the matches get better and the excitement tangibly grows with the audience. And it’s thanks to a combination of top notch talent pushing themselves, along with rivalries and storytelling that excite the fan base to keep coming back for more,” said Eamon Payton, the lead play-by-play announcer for the organization.

One of the biggest aspects of the Victory Championship Wrestling project is the diverse collection of talent that Fetty and his staff bring together for events to offer something truly unique for the fan base that attend events on a near monthly basis at the Bishop Donahue gym. At the end of last year, Big Japan death match legend, Shadow WX and independent death match wrestling icon Madman Pondo battled Fetty and talented upstart, Cowpoke Paul in a wild tag team brawl that concluded when Shadow WX spit a fire ball at Beastman. Aerial artist, Jason Kincaid is also a semi-regular for VCW, wrestling a bout last year that is still talked about today against the youngster Zeke Mercer. Former TNA star Chase Stevens competed in a tag bout alongside the caveman against the notorious duo of DD Vice and Marcus Twist, collectively known as Saturday Night Special just last month. Super Oprah, an eccentric and entertaining performer, will get a chance at the VCW Heavyweight title when Patrick Hayes defends the belt at their next event on May 24th in McMechen.



“Now entering their third year of operation; I believe VCW will continue to grow and expand and continue to provide amazing action for the fans, and a fun professional work environment for everyone involved behind the curtain,” explained Wilbur Whitlock.



Fetty, who wrestles a full schedule outside of his own promotion, looks to juggle the roles of promoter and performer. Different from the stereotypical independent promoter, Fetty makes it a priority to not only treat his roster well, but also make every effort he can to give the fans their money’s worth when they make the decision to support Victory Championship Wrestling with their ticket purchases.



In an effort to continue to accomplish that goal, Fetty has put together a special Friday night showcase for the Bishop Donahue crowd on May 24th when all tickets will be just $5 for the fans. As a way to thank the fans, Fetty brings a stacked line-up to the table for the discounted admission. International lucha libre star, Sam Adonis, will be on the card to compete against Beastman. Adonis, a more than 15-year pro, has wrestled quite literally around the globe with tenures in England, Japan, and Mexico. Currently, Adonis works full-time for AAA in Mexico, but will make a rare northeast appearence for VCW. A myriad of other well-known independent names such as Low Rider, Super Beast, and others are also scheduled to compete for the event.

Make no mistake about it, as spectacular as the glitz and glamour is of the national organizations with pryo, gigantic stages, and bright lights, there’s still something very charming about the authentic nature of a well-organized independent card. The performers that lace up their boots aren’t there for the millions of dollars of a television contract, but rather the chance to entertain the paying audience and pursuit their own goals of the sport.

That is possibly the biggest takeaway from Victory Championship Wrestling, especially if you peel the curtain back just slightly to see the level of dedication and team work that goes into each live presentation. In an example of how professional wrestling can bring not only fans, but those involved in the sport together, the two and a half year history of VCW has brought performers and staff from different backgrounds, ethnics, and associations together to work toward the common goal of quality independent professional wrestling.

The overwhelming consensus is that VCW consistently accomplishes its goal of giving the fans their money’s worth with quality action and look to do so again on May 24th for their Five Day Friday event.

For more information about VCW or to reserve tickets, you can go to https://www.facebook.com/VCWrestling2022

