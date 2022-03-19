Veteran Wrestling Personality Expresses Concern About Cody Rhodes Returning To WWE

During the Smack Talk podcast on Sportskeeda.com, veteran wrestling personality Dutch Mantell talked about the news that Cody Rhodes has signed a contract to return to WWE:

“I fear Cody going there, and he’ll be a big deal one week, two weeks, and the third week he is slack. Then the fourth week Rhodes will just be fading into the background. By the sixth week, all the buzz is gone and he will be just another guy. That’s what I fear. Because that’s what they have shown us as what they can do. Cody is not anywhere near the star his daddy was. I don’t think he’s anywhere near the star his brother was. Is he going to be Cody Rhodes? Is he going to have some kind of Starman gimmick? I think he’s a good addition but I really do not see him moving the needle at all.”

