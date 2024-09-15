Vickie Guerrero Discusses Appearing On WWE SmackDown Premiere On USA Network

This past Friday night’s premiere episode of WWE SmackDown on the USA Network saw a number of legends and Hall of Famers make an appearance on the show, including Vickie Guerrero, Rob Van Dam, Teddy Long and Ron Simmons.

Shortly after the show, Guerrero spoke with Byron Saxton on a number of topics in a digital exclusive including appearing on SmackDown.

Guerrero said, “It’s so good to be here. It’s such a good time tonight. I love it. To come back and to be asked to be here tonight, of course, how can you say no? This is my home, this is where everything started. To see all my old friends and just familiar faces and meet new ones, it’s a blessing tonight. It’s fun to see the new generation come up and see how they’re gonna lead WWE, but to be able to sit with the girls and talk to them and to be able to get to know the new roster, this is a great day today. I’m just like a little girl in a candy store.”

On the job Nick Aldis and Adam Pearce are doing in a role she is familiar with, being a General Manager in WWE:

“They’re doing a great job. Everyone has their own take talent, but in reality, are they managing both shows? But anyway, I had to build my ego up a little bit, but these are great gentlemen, they have a lot of talent. I watch them, they’re doing a great job, and I wish them the best.”

You can check out Guerrero’s comments in the video below.

(H/T to Fightful for transcribing the above quotes)