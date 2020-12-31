Video: AEW Does 10-Bell Salute To Jon Huber

This week’s edition of AEW Dynamite opened with the entire roster on the stage along with Jon Huber’s family. There was a 10-bell salute and then a video aired of Jon Moxley paying tribute to Huber.

The passing of @ThisBrodieLee has left @JonMoxley speechless but the outpouring of love and support shows just how important he was to the wrestling community 💜 #AEWDynamite pic.twitter.com/qyDLrrwAVT — All Elite Wrestling on TNT (@AEWonTNT) December 31, 2020