Video: Apollo Crews Returns to the WWE NXT Brand

Apollo Crews made his WWE NXT return on this week’s episode, in a segment with NXT Champion Bron Breakker. Crews, who dropped his main roster accent, stated that he left NXT too soon and still had goals to achieve. Crews praised Breakker and hinted that the two could make history together in the future. Crews then extended his hand to shake Breakker’s.

Crews returned to the NXT ring later for the main event. Solo Sikoa was supposed to face Grayson Waller and NXT North American Champion Carmelo Hayes in a handicap match, but before the fight, Solo introduced Crews, who received a massive ovation from the crowd. Crews won the bout by pinning Waller at the end.

Crews had not competed in NXT since losing to Kushida in a special appearance on the July 17, 2019 episode. From the time he originally reported to the WWE Performance Center in April 2015 until he was promoted up to the main roster in April 2016, he worked for the NXT brand.

You can check out the highlights below: