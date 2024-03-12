Video: Booker T Reacts To John Cena’s Naked Appearance At Academy Awards

What did Booker T think of John Cena’s near-nude appearance at the 96th annual Academy Awards show?

Let’s find out!

As noted, “The Greatest Of All-Time” appeared as an Oscar presenter for “Best Costume Design” in addition to taking part in a comedy skit with show host Jimmy Kimmel this past Sunday night.

During the latest installment of his “Hall Of Fame” show, the two-time WWE Hall of Fame legend and WWE NXT color-commentator gave his thoughts on Cena’s gutsy appearance on such a mainstream stage.

“That was risky, but it just goes to show you how far we have come and how far John is willing to go to entertain,” he said. “That’s all. That’s all it is.”

He continued, “That’s a wrestler, doing something like that. Wrestlers gonna put themselves out there, good ones, really, really good ones, they’re gonna try to figure out how I can embarrass myself to the utmost to entertain somebody. That’s just the way we do it.”

Check out the complete episode of the “Hall of Fame” podcast where Booker T touches more on this topic via the YouTube player embedded below. H/T to Fightful.com for transcribing the above quotes.