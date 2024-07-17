Video: Britt Baker Reveals Her Reaction To Mercedes Mone’s AEW Arrival

Dr. Britt Baker, D.M.D. knew her return wasn’t far off when she saw Mercedes Mone making noise as “The CEO” of All Elite Wrestling.

During a recent “Close Up With Renee Paquette” interview, the longtime face of AEW’s women’s division spoke about her new rival, the reigning TBS & NJPW STRONG Women’s Champion Mone.

“First, and even now, it’s exciting,” she said. “She’s arguably one of the biggest names in women’s wrestling and has been for a very long time. It’s cool that she chose AEW first and foremost. My pride and my heart started beating. It’s rewarding. I’m a part of something. I’ve helped build something that a star like Bryan (Danielson), Mercedes, Jay (White), Adam Copeland. They chose to come here. That’s so cool. They didn’t have to and they did. That was super rewarding because she’s always been one of my favorite wrestlers, and I’ve been very open about that. I’ve said that in many interviews. It was always a dream match of mine. Then, I started really paying attention to the things she was saying. You always have to have your finger on the pulse. To sort of brag about, ‘I’m the highest paid female in wrestling. I’m this. I’m that.'”

Baker continued, “What are your intentions? What are your intentions? To be the highest-paid female and talk about everything you’ve done and accomplished somewhere else, or are you here to be part of the revolution here? What’s going on in your heart? What do you really want to accomplish here? That’s where I start asking myself the question of we are on the same page with what our goals are for AEW. If we are, great. If we’re not, I think we’re going to butt heads. I have a different vision for what contributing to AEW is than what she does. This might be, a little arrogant of me, but I’m going to say it anyway. One of the best things that happened to me, in my career and my position in AEW and where I’m at, was Mercedes coming here. It was almost like I heard the bird calls for Britt Baker to come back because the shiny new toy isn’t so shiny when it’s right in front of your face. Let’s bring that old toy back that is tried and true and is always going to be there. For me, the best thing that happened for my career was Mercedes Mone starting her AEW career. It made people want to see me back and put her in her place and show her what AEW is really about.”

