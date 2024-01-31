Video: Cody Rhodes Has Emotional Moment With CM Punk At WWE RAW

During Monday’s WWE Raw episode, Cody Rhodes witnessed an emotional CM Punk.

Punk was injured in only his third WWE match back, his first televised, at this past Saturday’s Royal Rumble PLE, where he worked the Men’s Royal Rumble Match and advanced to the final two, where he faced Rhodes, and was eliminated.

Prior to the match, Rhodes was expected to challenge Roman Reigns for the Undisputed Universal Title, while Punk was expected to challenge Seth Rollins for the World Title.

Punk tore his triceps and will need surgery. Punk will most likely need 4-6 months of recovery and physical therapy to return, putting him out of action after WrestleMania. He confirmed this on Monday’s Raw, just before Drew McIntyre laid him out.

WWE has released this behind-the-scenes video of an emotional moment between Rhodes and Punk, which you can watch below: