Video: Footage Shows Shotzi Moments After Eloping In Las Vegas, NV.

– WWE is asking fans for their thoughts on their favorite Seth “Freakin'” Rollins look from 2023. The X post from the official WWE feed shares a couple of the different looks that “The Visionary” and “The Revolutionary” rocked during the 2023 year that saw him capture the WWE World Heavyweight Championship.

– Also new on WWE’s X feed is a video that shows Shotzi fresh off of eloping and getting married in Las Vegas, NV. earlier this week. The caption congratulates Shotzi on her nuptuals and praises her for still making it to her scheduled appearance at the WWE Holiday Live Tour stop in Las Vegas on time.